Boeing (BA) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2023, Boeing (BA) reported revenue of $17.92 billion, up 28.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$1.27, compared to -$2.75 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.25% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $17.36 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.98, the EPS surprise was -29.59%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Boeing performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Deliveries - Total : 130 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 130.03.

: 130 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 130.03. Deliveries - Commercial Airplanes - 737 : 113 versus 103.45 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 113 versus 103.45 estimated by four analysts on average. Deliveries - Commercial Airplanes - 787 : 11 versus 15.5 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 11 versus 15.5 estimated by four analysts on average. Deliveries - Commercial Airplanes - 777 : 4 versus 4.52 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 4 versus 4.52 estimated by four analysts on average. Deliveries - Commercial Airplanes - 767 : 1 versus 5.81 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 1 versus 5.81 estimated by four analysts on average. Total revenues- Global Services : $4.72 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $4.50 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.4%.

: $4.72 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $4.50 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.4%. Total revenues- Defense, Space & Security : $6.54 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $5.61 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.3%.

: $6.54 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $5.61 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.3%. Total revenues- Commercial Airplanes : $6.70 billion compared to the $7.24 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +61.1% year over year.

: $6.70 billion compared to the $7.24 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +61.1% year over year. Total revenues- Unallocated items, eliminations and other : -$42 million compared to the -$39.11 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +223.1% year over year.

: -$42 million compared to the -$39.11 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +223.1% year over year. Earnings/(loss) from operations- Global Services : $847 million compared to the $681.68 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $847 million compared to the $681.68 million average estimate based on five analysts. Earnings/(loss) from operations- Commercial Airplanes : -$615 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of -$526.72 million.

: -$615 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of -$526.72 million. Earnings/(loss) from operations- Defense Space & Security: -$212 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of -$250.22 million.

Shares of Boeing have returned -1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Boeing Company (BA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.