Boeing (BA) Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y

The Boeing Company BA incurred an adjusted loss of $2.75 per share for first-quarter 2022, much wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 26 cents. Also, the bottom line deteriorated from the year-ago quarter’s loss of $1.53.



Including one-time items, the company posted a GAAP loss of $2.06 per share compared with a loss of 92 cents incurred in the first quarter of 2021.



The year-over-year downside is attributable to pre-tax charges incurred for impacts of the war in Ukraine.

Revenues

In the quarter under review, Boeing’s revenues amounted to $13.99 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $16.01 billion by 12.6%. The top line also declined 8% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $15.22 billion.

This decline was due to lower year-over-year revenues registered by the company’s Commercial Airplanes as well as Defense, Space & Security business units.

Total Backlog

Backlog at the end of first-quarter 2022 decreased to $370.84 billion from $377.50 billion at the end of 2021.

Segmental Performances

Commercial Airplane: Revenues at this segment dropped 3% year over year to $4.16 billion, primarily on account of the timing of wide-body deliveries. The segment incurred an operating loss of $859 million compared with a loss of $856 million in the year-ago quarter.

Boeing delivered 95 commercial planes during the quarter under review, up 23% year over year.

Backlog for this segment remained healthy with over 4,200 airplanes valued at $291 billion.

Boeing Defense, Space & Security (BDS): This segment recorded revenues worth $5.48 billion in the first quarter, reflecting a year-over-year decline of 24%, primarily due to lower volume and charges on fixed-price development programs, including VC-25B and T-7A Red Hawk.

Meanwhile, this unit incurred an operating loss of $929 million against an operating income of $405 million in the year-ago quarter.

Backlog at BDS was $60 billion, 33% of which comprised orders from international clients.

Global Services: Revenues at this segment improved 15% to $4.31 billion on account of higher commercial services volume and favorable mix. This unit generated an operating income of $632 million compared with $441 million in the year-ago quarter.



Boeing Capital Corporation (BCC): This segment reported quarterly revenues of $46 million compared with $60 million in the year-ago quarter.

At the end of first-quarter 2022, BCC's portfolio balance was $1.6 billion.

Financial Condition

Boeing exited first-quarter 2022 with cash and cash equivalents of $7.41 billion and short-term and other investments of $4.87 billion. At the end of 2021, the company had $8.05 billion of cash and cash equivalents and $8.19 billion of short-term and other investments. Long-term debt amounted to $55.15 billion at the end of first-quarter 2022, down from $56.81 billion at 2021 end.

The company’s operating cash outflow as of Mar 31, 2022 was $3.22 billion compared with $3.39 billion at the end of first-quarter 2021.

Free cash outflow totaled $3.57 billion at the end of first-quarter 2022 compared with $3.68 billion at the end of first-quarter 2021.

