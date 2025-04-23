Boeing (BA) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Boeing (BA) reported $19.5 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 17.7%. EPS of -$0.49 for the same period compares to -$1.13 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $19.29 billion, representing a surprise of +1.08%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +68.18%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$1.54.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Boeing performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Deliveries - Total : 130 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 115.

: 130 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 115. Deliveries - Commercial Airplanes - 737 : 105 compared to the 92 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 105 compared to the 92 average estimate based on four analysts. Deliveries - Commercial Airplanes - 787 : 13 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 13.

: 13 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 13. Deliveries - Commercial Airplanes - 767 : 5 compared to the 5 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 5 compared to the 5 average estimate based on four analysts. Deliveries - Commercial Airplanes - 777 : 7 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 7.

: 7 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 7. Revenues- Commercial Airplanes : $8.15 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $7.46 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +75.1%.

: $8.15 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $7.46 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +75.1%. Revenues- Unallocated items, eliminations and other : -$12 million versus -$45.98 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -84.8% change.

: -$12 million versus -$45.98 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -84.8% change. Revenues- Global Services : $5.06 billion compared to the $5.35 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.4% year over year.

: $5.06 billion compared to the $5.35 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.4% year over year. Revenues- Defense, Space & Security : $6.30 billion versus $6.53 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.4% change.

: $6.30 billion versus $6.53 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.4% change. Earnings/(loss) from operations- Commercial Airplanes : -$537 million compared to the -$645.91 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: -$537 million compared to the -$645.91 million average estimate based on five analysts. Earnings/(loss) from operations- Defense, Space & Security : $155 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of -$267.80 million.

: $155 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of -$267.80 million. Earnings/(loss) from operations- Global Services: $943 million versus $1.08 billion estimated by five analysts on average.

Shares of Boeing have returned -11% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

