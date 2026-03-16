Boeing (BA) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Boeing (BA) ended the recent trading session at $213.47, demonstrating a +1.71% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.01%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.83%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.22%.

The stock of airplane builder has fallen by 13.61% in the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's loss of 2.83% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.86%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Boeing in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Boeing to post earnings of -$0.5 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 2.04%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $21.82 billion, up 11.9% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.57 per share and revenue of $96.58 billion, which would represent changes of +105.36% and +7.96%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Boeing. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 11.88% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Boeing presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Boeing is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 367.32. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.2, which means Boeing is trading at a premium to the group.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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The Boeing Company (BA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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