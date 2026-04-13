Boeing (BA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Boeing (BA) was up +2.07% at $222.14. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.02%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.23%.

Heading into today, shares of the airplane builder had gained 3.69% over the past month, outpacing the Aerospace sector's loss of 5.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.63%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Boeing in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on April 22, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.54, indicating a 10.2% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $21.88 billion, up 12.24% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.24 per share and a revenue of $96.92 billion, indicating changes of +102.26% and +8.34%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Boeing. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 59.93% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Boeing possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Boeing is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 919.97. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 23.99 for its industry.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, positioning it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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The Boeing Company (BA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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