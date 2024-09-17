Boeing (BA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Boeing (BA) closed at $156.39 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.54% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.03% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.2%.

Shares of the airplane builder have depreciated by 13.41% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Aerospace sector's gain of 1.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.54%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Boeing in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Boeing to post earnings of -$0.50 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 84.66%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $20.05 billion, reflecting a 10.75% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$4.26 per share and a revenue of $76.1 billion, demonstrating changes of +26.68% and -2.17%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Boeing. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 12.47% lower. Boeing is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, finds itself in the top 16% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

