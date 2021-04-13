Boeing (BA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Boeing (BA) closed at $253.27, marking a +1.5% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.33%.

Heading into today, shares of the airplane builder had lost 6.25% over the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's gain of 2.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.77% in that time.

BA will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 28, 2021. On that day, BA is projected to report earnings of -$1.16 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 31.76%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $15.21 billion, down 10.07% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.03 per share and revenue of $81.4 billion, which would represent changes of +99.87% and +39.96%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BA should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 81.73% higher within the past month. BA currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 198, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



The Boeing Company (BA): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.