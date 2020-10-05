Boeing (BA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Boeing (BA) closed the most recent trading day at $171.20, moving +1.86% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.8%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.68%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.33%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airplane builder had lost 0.41% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Aerospace sector's loss of 5.19% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.31% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BA as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$2.24, down 254.48% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $14.56 billion, down 27.11% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$10.10 per share and revenue of $58.98 billion, which would represent changes of -191.07% and -22.97%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BA. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.99% lower within the past month. BA currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 216, which puts it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.