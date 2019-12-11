Boeing (BA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Boeing (BA) closed at $350, marking a +0.6% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.44%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airplane builder had lost 4.13% over the past month. This has lagged the Aerospace sector's loss of 0.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.51% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BA as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, BA is projected to report earnings of $2.05 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 62.59%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $21.80 billion, down 23.09% from the year-ago period.

BA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.05 per share and revenue of $80.45 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -93.44% and -20.45%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BA. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.74% higher. BA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, BA is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 329.99. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.86, which means BA is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that BA currently has a PEG ratio of 40.39. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. BA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.08 as of yesterday's close.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

