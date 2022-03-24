Boeing (BA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Boeing (BA) closed at $189.05 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.62% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.43% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.32%.

Heading into today, shares of the airplane builder had lost 5.28% over the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's gain of 9.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.65% in that time.

Boeing will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Boeing is projected to report earnings of $0.07 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 104.58%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $18.36 billion, up 20.66% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.51 per share and revenue of $83.63 billion, which would represent changes of +137.18% and +34.27%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Boeing should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.19% lower within the past month. Boeing is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Boeing is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 53. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.09.

Meanwhile, BA's PEG ratio is currently 13.25. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Aerospace - Defense was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.93 at yesterday's closing price.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

