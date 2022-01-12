Boeing (BA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Boeing (BA) closed the most recent trading day at $217.45, moving +0.66% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.28% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airplane builder had gained 10.5% over the past month. This has outpaced the Aerospace sector's gain of 3.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.12% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Boeing as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 26, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.07, up 99.54% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $17.82 billion, up 16.42% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Boeing should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.44% higher within the past month. Boeing currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Boeing's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 51.56. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.7.

Also, we should mention that BA has a PEG ratio of 12.89. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Aerospace - Defense stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.22 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 239, which puts it in the bottom 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $2.4 trillion by 2028 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Recommendations from previous editions of this report have produced gains of +205%, +258% and +477%. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.