Boeing (BA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Boeing (BA) closed at $201.69, marking a +1.09% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.02%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.74%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.4%.

Heading into today, shares of the airplane builder had lost 4.6% over the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's loss of 2.75% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.91% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Boeing as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Boeing is projected to report earnings of $0.03 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 100.2%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $17.82 billion, up 16.42% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.59 per share and revenue of $65.37 billion. These totals would mark changes of +93.16% and +12.4%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Boeing should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.93% lower. Boeing is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

