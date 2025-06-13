Boeing (BA) Opinions on Air India 787 Crash

Recent discussions on X about Boeing (BA) have been dominated by the tragic crash of an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner in Ahmedabad, India, just days ago. Many users are expressing deep concern over the incident, which resulted in a significant loss of life and has reignited scrutiny over Boeing’s safety and manufacturing practices. The event has sparked heated debates about the company’s track record, with some pointing to past issues as evidence of systemic problems.

Additionally, there is a palpable frustration among X users regarding Boeing’s ongoing challenges, including delivery delays and financial struggles, which have been compounded by this latest incident. Posts on the platform highlight a sharp decline in passenger trust and criticism of the company’s leadership, with some questioning whether recent cultural changes promised by CEO Kelly Ortberg will be enough to turn things around. The tone of the conversation suggests a critical moment for Boeing as it faces potential regulatory and investor backlash.

Boeing Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BA stock 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/30, 03/31 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 01/24.

on 05/30, 03/31 and 1 sale worth up to on 01/24. REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE purchased up to $15,000 on 05/05.

on 05/05. REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 04/08 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.

on 04/08 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/21. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 02/25 and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 04/08, 01/13.

on 02/25 and 2 sales worth up to on 04/08, 01/13. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/12, 01/15 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/01.

on 02/12, 01/15 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/01. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 02/24.

Boeing Insider Trading Activity

Boeing insiders have traded $BA stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHANIE F POPE (EVP, Pres. & CEO, BCA) sold 16,768 shares for an estimated $3,081,579

MICHAEL J CLEARY (Controller) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,500 shares for an estimated $1,194,557 .

. DAVID CHRISTOPHER RAYMOND (EVP, Pres. & CEO, BGS) sold 3,899 shares for an estimated $729,163

JEFFREY S SHOCKEY (EVP, Gov Ops, GPP & CS) sold 3,205 shares for an estimated $650,198

UMA M AMULURU (EVP and Chief HR Officer) sold 3,158 shares for an estimated $570,759

BRENDAN J. NELSON (SVP, President, Boeing Global) sold 640 shares for an estimated $132,019

Boeing Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 991 institutional investors add shares of Boeing stock to their portfolio, and 1,121 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Boeing Government Contracts

We have seen $20,126,939,557 of award payments to $BA over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

Boeing Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BA in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 05/23/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/22/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/22/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 05/14/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/23/2025

