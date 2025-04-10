Boeing (BA) Moves 15.4% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Boeing (BA) shares ended the last trading session 15.4% higher at $160.82. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 9.5% loss over the past four weeks.

The latest uptick in Boeing’s share price can be attributed to the impressive first-quarter 2025 delivery figures that the company has recently declared. Its commercial shipment grew 56.6% year over year, while its defense deliveries soared 85.7%. Moreover, U.S. President Donald Trump said yesterday (9th April) that the government has "essentially approved a budget" that would allocate about $1 trillion to defense. Such a solid defense spending allotment might have also led to the latest share price hike for this jet maker.

This airplane builder is expected to post quarterly loss of $1.55 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -37.2%. Revenues are expected to be $19.24 billion, up 16.2% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Boeing, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 14.5% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on BA going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Boeing is part of the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry. RTX (RTX), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 6.6% higher at $128.43. RTX has returned -6% in the past month.

For RTX , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $1.34. This represents no change from what the company reported a year ago. RTX currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

