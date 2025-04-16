Boeing (BA) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Boeing (BA) ending at $156.48, denoting a +0.62% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 2.24% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.73%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.07%.

The airplane builder's shares have seen a decrease of 3.74% over the last month, not keeping up with the Aerospace sector's loss of 1.9% and outstripping the S&P 500's loss of 4.17%.

The upcoming earnings release of Boeing will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on April 23, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of -$1.56, down 38.05% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $19.15 billion, indicating a 15.6% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$2.27 per share and a revenue of $83.67 billion, indicating changes of +88.86% and +25.78%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Boeing should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 12.07% higher. Boeing currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 87, this industry ranks in the top 36% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

The Boeing Company (BA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.