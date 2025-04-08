Boeing (BA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Boeing (BA) closed at $139.24, marking a +0.27% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.84%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.15%.

Coming into today, shares of the airplane builder had lost 6.27% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector lost 10.45%, while the S&P 500 lost 12.16%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Boeing in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on April 23, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$1.44, signifying a 27.43% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $19.31 billion, indicating a 16.56% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$2.24 per share and a revenue of $83.63 billion, signifying shifts of +89.01% and +25.73%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Boeing. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 13.01% higher within the past month. At present, Boeing boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, placing it within the bottom 35% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

The Boeing Company (BA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

