Boeing (BA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Boeing (BA) ending at $159.32, denoting a +0.33% adjustment from its last day's close. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.91% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.5%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.96%.

Shares of the airplane builder have depreciated by 14.74% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Aerospace sector's loss of 2.62% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.38%.

The upcoming earnings release of Boeing will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$1.51, showcasing a 33.63% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $19.44 billion, up 17.32% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$2.58 per share and revenue of $83.56 billion, indicating changes of +87.34% and +25.62%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Boeing. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 11.07% lower. As of now, Boeing holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, placing it within the top 35% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The Boeing Company (BA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

