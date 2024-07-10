Boeing (BA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Boeing (BA) closed at $183.73, marking a +0.27% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.02%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.18%.

The the stock of airplane builder has fallen by 1.22% in the past month, leading the Aerospace sector's loss of 4.44% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 4.44%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Boeing in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on July 31, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$1, signifying a 21.95% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $18.13 billion, down 8.21% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$1.68 per share and a revenue of $78.25 billion, demonstrating changes of +71.08% and +0.58%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Boeing. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 25.56% downward. As of now, Boeing holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, placing it within the top 41% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Free Report – 3 Stocks Sneaking Into Hydrogen Energy

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. No guarantees, but three companies are quietly getting the jump on their competition.

Zacks Investment Research is temporarily offering an urgent Special Report naming and explaining these emerging powerhouses primed to boom. Click below for Hydrogen Energy: 3 Industrial Giants to Ride the Next Renewable Energy Wave.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Boeing Company (BA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.