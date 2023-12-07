Boeing (BA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Boeing (BA) ended the recent trading session at $237.33, demonstrating a +0.19% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.8% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.37%.

Coming into today, shares of the airplane builder had gained 23.49% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 7%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.39%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Boeing in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.77, showcasing a 56% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $21.24 billion, up 6.29% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$5.93 per share and a revenue of $77.02 billion, demonstrating changes of +46.38% and +15.63%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Boeing should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.76% lower. Boeing is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, finds itself in the top 22% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

The Boeing Company (BA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

