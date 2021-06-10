Boeing (BA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Boeing (BA) closed at $248.34 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.11% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the airplane builder had gained 12.36% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 2.97%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.12%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BA as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.27, up 94.36% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $19.23 billion, up 62.85% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.30 per share and revenue of $80.75 billion, which would represent changes of +98.71% and +38.85%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BA. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. BA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

