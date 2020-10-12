Boeing (BA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Boeing (BA) closed the most recent trading day at $167.35, moving +0.01% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.64%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.88%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.56%.

Heading into today, shares of the airplane builder had gained 6.11% over the past month, outpacing the Aerospace sector's gain of 0.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.44% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BA as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 28, 2020. In that report, analysts expect BA to post earnings of -$2.46 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 269.66%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $14.45 billion, down 27.7% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$10.44 per share and revenue of $58.13 billion. These totals would mark changes of -200.86% and -24.08%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BA. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.32% lower. BA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 225, putting it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.