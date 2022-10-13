Boeing (BA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Boeing (BA) closed the most recent trading day at $132.40, moving +1.52% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.6% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 2.83%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the airplane builder had lost 12.62% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector lost 7.91%, while the S&P 500 lost 12.9%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Boeing as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 26, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.06, up 110% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $18.35 billion, up 20.08% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.98 per share and revenue of $71.53 billion. These totals would mark changes of +79.03% and +14.84%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Boeing. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.28% lower. Boeing is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 213, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

