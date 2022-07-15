Boeing (BA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Boeing (BA) closed at $147.74, marking a +0.4% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.92% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.16%.

Coming into today, shares of the airplane builder had gained 10.34% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 1.82%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.54%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Boeing as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 27, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.08, down 120% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $18.31 billion, up 7.7% from the year-ago period.

BA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.14 per share and revenue of $75.28 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +87.92% and +20.86%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Boeing. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 40.12% lower. Boeing is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

