Boeing (BA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Boeing (BA) closed at $191.68 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.66% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.27%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the airplane builder had lost 15% over the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's loss of 7.96% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.86% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Boeing as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$2.47, up 60.03% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $19.1 billion, up 19.7% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$3.38 per share and revenue of $78.6 billion. These totals would mark changes of +69.44% and +18%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Boeing. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 62.17% lower. Boeing is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

