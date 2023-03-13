Boeing (BA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Boeing (BA) closed at $203.37 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.15% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 3.16%.

Heading into today, shares of the airplane builder had lost 4.61% over the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's loss of 3.15% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 5.39% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Boeing as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.39, up 85.82% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $17.89 billion, up 27.86% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.93 per share and revenue of $81.35 billion, which would represent changes of +108.41% and +22.13%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Boeing. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 12.66% lower. Boeing is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Boeing is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 218.06. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.69.

Meanwhile, BA's PEG ratio is currently 54.52. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Aerospace - Defense stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.88 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, putting it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The Boeing Company (BA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

