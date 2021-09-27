Boeing (BA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Boeing (BA) closed at $224.16 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.25% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.28% loss on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the airplane builder had lost 0.16% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector lost 1.13%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.56%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BA as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.26, up 118.71% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $18.52 billion, up 31.01% from the year-ago period.

BA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.21 per share and revenue of $74.43 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +99.1% and +27.99%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BA. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. BA is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

