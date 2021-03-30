Boeing (BA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Boeing (BA) closed at $252.01, marking a +0.59% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.32% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.11%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airplane builder had gained 11.65% over the past month. This has outpaced the Aerospace sector's gain of 10.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.4% in that time.

BA will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect BA to post earnings of -$1.21 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 28.82%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $15.11 billion, down 10.64% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.15 per share and revenue of $80.89 billion. These totals would mark changes of +99.35% and +39.08%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BA. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. BA is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



The Boeing Company (BA): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.