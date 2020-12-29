Boeing (BA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Boeing (BA) closed the most recent trading day at $216.25, moving +0.07% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.22% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.23%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.38%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airplane builder had gained 2.55% over the past month. This has outpaced the Aerospace sector's loss of 1.15% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 2.78% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BA as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect BA to post earnings of -$1.06 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 54.51%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $14.58 billion, down 18.59% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$8.95 per share and revenue of $57.27 billion, which would represent changes of -157.93% and -25.2%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BA should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.94% higher. BA is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 220, putting it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

