Boeing (BA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Boeing (BA) closed the most recent trading day at $234.43, moving +1.02% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.23%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.54%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airplane builder had gained 27.4% over the past month. This has outpaced the Aerospace sector's gain of 11.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.5% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BA as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect BA to post earnings of -$0.99 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 57.51%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $15.02 billion, down 16.17% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$8.88 per share and revenue of $57.61 billion, which would represent changes of -155.91% and -24.75%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BA. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.72% higher. BA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 221, which puts it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

