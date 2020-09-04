Boeing (BA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Boeing (BA) closed at $171.05, marking a +1.35% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.81% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.27%.

Coming into today, shares of the airplane builder had lost 1.99% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 4.64%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.06%.

BA will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$2.24, down 254.48% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $14.56 billion, down 27.11% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$9.90 per share and revenue of $59.60 billion, which would represent changes of -185.3% and -22.15%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BA. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.92% lower. BA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 230, putting it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.