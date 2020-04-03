Boeing (BA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Boeing (BA) closed at $124.64, marking a +1.11% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.51%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.69%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.53%.

Heading into today, shares of the airplane builder had lost 52.66% over the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's loss of 31.31% and the S&P 500's loss of 18.13% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BA as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$1.78, down 156.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $18.74 billion, down 18.23% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.17 per share and revenue of $77.34 billion. These totals would mark changes of +66.28% and +1.02%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BA. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 139.53% lower. BA is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, BA is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 157.63. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.16.

It is also worth noting that BA currently has a PEG ratio of 39.41. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Aerospace - Defense industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.46 as of yesterday's close.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

