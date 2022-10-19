Boeing (BA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Boeing (BA) closed at $138.39, marking a +0.76% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%.

Heading into today, shares of the airplane builder had lost 5.89% over the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's gain of 0.99% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.76% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Boeing as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 26, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.09, up 85% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $18.27 billion, up 19.55% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$2.05 per share and revenue of $71.55 billion, which would represent changes of +78.28% and +14.88%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Boeing. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.13% lower. Boeing is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.