Boeing (BA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Boeing (BA) closed the most recent trading day at $137.16, moving +0.3% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the airplane builder had gained 14.53% over the past month, outpacing the Aerospace sector's gain of 1.84% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.32% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Boeing as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Boeing to post earnings of $0.03 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 92.5%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $18.67 billion, up 9.84% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.81 per share and revenue of $75.88 billion, which would represent changes of +91.42% and +21.82%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Boeing. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Boeing is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 222, which puts it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

