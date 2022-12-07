Boeing (BA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Boeing (BA) closed at $176.50 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.08% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.19% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.19%.

Heading into today, shares of the airplane builder had gained 5.19% over the past month, outpacing the Aerospace sector's gain of 3.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.7% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Boeing as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Boeing to post earnings of $0.40 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 105.2%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $19.42 billion, up 31.25% from the year-ago period.

BA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$8.78 per share and revenue of $66.04 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.99% and +6.03%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Boeing. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Boeing currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The Boeing Company (BA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

