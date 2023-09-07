Boeing (BA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Boeing (BA) closed at $216.05 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.87% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.32%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.89%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airplane builder had lost 8.37% over the past month. This has lagged the Aerospace sector's loss of 2.93% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.12% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Boeing as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Boeing is projected to report earnings of -$0.32 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 94.82%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $20.09 billion, up 25.93% from the year-ago period.

BA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.95 per share and revenue of $79.48 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +82.37% and +19.32%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Boeing. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.21% lower within the past month. Boeing is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

