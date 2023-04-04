Boeing (BA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Boeing (BA) closed at $213.90 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.69% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.58%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.54%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airplane builder had gained 1.64% over the past month. This has outpaced the Aerospace sector's loss of 0.85% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 2% in that time.

Boeing will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Boeing is projected to report earnings of -$0.73 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 73.45%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $17.89 billion, up 27.86% from the prior-year quarter.

BA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.28 per share and revenue of $81.35 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +102.53% and +22.13%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Boeing. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 50.89% lower. Boeing is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Boeing is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 781.21. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.24, so we one might conclude that Boeing is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that BA has a PEG ratio of 195.3. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Aerospace - Defense was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.98 at yesterday's closing price.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Boeing Company (BA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.