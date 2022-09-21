Boeing (BA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Boeing (BA) closed the most recent trading day at $143.29, moving -1.82% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.71%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.7%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airplane builder had lost 8.83% over the past month. This has lagged the Aerospace sector's loss of 6.39% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.68% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Boeing as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Boeing to post earnings of $0.21 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 135%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $18.48 billion, up 20.94% from the prior-year quarter.

BA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.95 per share and revenue of $71.53 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +79.34% and +14.84%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Boeing should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.63% lower. Boeing is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

