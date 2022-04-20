Boeing (BA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Boeing (BA) closed at $183.55, marking a -1.31% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.06%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.72%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the airplane builder had lost 2.65% over the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's gain of 3.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.17% in that time.

Boeing will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 27, 2022. On that day, Boeing is projected to report earnings of -$0.26 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 83.01%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $15.68 billion, up 3.01% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.23 per share and revenue of $80.75 billion. These totals would mark changes of +134.22% and +29.64%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Boeing should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.08% lower within the past month. Boeing is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Boeing has a Forward P/E ratio of 57.52 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19, which means Boeing is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, BA's PEG ratio is currently 14.38. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. BA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.86 as of yesterday's close.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.