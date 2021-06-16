Boeing (BA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Boeing (BA) closed at $242.27 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.73% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.54%.

Heading into today, shares of the airplane builder had gained 8.35% over the past month, outpacing the Aerospace sector's gain of 4.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.91% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BA as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, BA is projected to report earnings of -$0.27 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 94.36%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $18.36 billion, up 55.49% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.44 per share and revenue of $79.8 billion. These totals would mark changes of +98.11% and +37.21%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BA. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 47.85% lower. BA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.