Boeing (BA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Boeing (BA) closed at $218.78 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.24% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.67%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.51%.

Coming into today, shares of the airplane builder had gained 3.68% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 2.04%, while the S&P 500 gained 4%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BA as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, BA is projected to report earnings of -$1.06 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 54.51%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $14.58 billion, down 18.59% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$8.95 per share and revenue of $57.27 billion. These totals would mark changes of -157.93% and -25.2%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BA. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.94% higher. BA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 222, which puts it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

