Boeing (BA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Boeing (BA) closed the most recent trading day at $163.60, moving -1.49% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.48%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.48%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.29%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airplane builder had lost 3.34% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Aerospace sector's loss of 3.72% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.3% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BA as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, BA is projected to report earnings of -$2.24 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 254.48%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $14.56 billion, down 27.11% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$10.10 per share and revenue of $58.98 billion, which would represent changes of -191.07% and -22.97%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BA. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.99% lower within the past month. BA is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 226, putting it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

