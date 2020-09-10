Boeing (BA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Boeing (BA) closed the most recent trading day at $157.69, moving -1.92% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.76%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.99%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airplane builder had lost 8.36% over the past month. This has lagged the Aerospace sector's loss of 1.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.56% in that time.

BA will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$1.78, down 222.76% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $14.56 billion, down 27.11% from the year-ago period.

BA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$10.10 per share and revenue of $58.98 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -191.07% and -22.97%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BA should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.03% lower. BA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 228, putting it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

