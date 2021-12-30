Boeing (BA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Boeing (BA) closed at $202.71 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.47% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.3% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.33%.

Heading into today, shares of the airplane builder had gained 8.22% over the past month, outpacing the Aerospace sector's gain of 3.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.11% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Boeing as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Boeing to post earnings of $0.03 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 100.2%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $17.82 billion, up 16.42% from the prior-year quarter.

BA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.59 per share and revenue of $65.37 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +93.16% and +12.4%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Boeing. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.93% lower within the past month. Boeing currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 216, which puts it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

