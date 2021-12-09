Boeing (BA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Boeing (BA) closed at $207.56, marking a -1.64% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%.

Heading into today, shares of the airplane builder had lost 3.42% over the past month, outpacing the Aerospace sector's loss of 4.16% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 0.11% in that time.

Boeing will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Boeing is projected to report earnings of $0.06 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 100.39%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $17.77 billion, up 16.11% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.56 per share and revenue of $65.33 billion, which would represent changes of +93.29% and +12.34%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Boeing. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.1% lower. Boeing is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.