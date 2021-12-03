Boeing (BA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Boeing (BA) closed at $198.49 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.92% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.85%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airplane builder had lost 5% over the past month. This has lagged the Aerospace sector's loss of 4.26% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.97% in that time.

Boeing will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Boeing to post earnings of $0.06 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 100.39%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $17.77 billion, up 16.11% from the year-ago period.

BA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.56 per share and revenue of $65.33 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +93.29% and +12.34%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Boeing. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.1% lower within the past month. Boeing is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, which puts it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.