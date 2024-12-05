Boeing (BA) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Boeing (BA) closed the most recent trading day at $156.67, moving -1.02% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.19%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

The airplane builder's stock has climbed by 7.56% in the past month, exceeding the Aerospace sector's gain of 2.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.66%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Boeing in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$2.14, signifying a 355.32% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $18.2 billion, indicating a 17.33% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$16.18 per share and revenue of $69.53 billion, which would represent changes of -178.49% and -10.62%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Boeing should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.59% decrease. At present, Boeing boasts a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, finds itself in the bottom 30% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

