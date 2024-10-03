Boeing (BA) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Boeing (BA) ending at $150.52, denoting a -1.55% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.17%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.44%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.04%.

The airplane builder's shares have seen a decrease of 6.33% over the last month, not keeping up with the Aerospace sector's gain of 1.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.25%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Boeing in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on October 23, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.52, marking an 84.05% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $19.85 billion, indicating a 9.66% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$4.27 per share and revenue of $75.71 billion. These totals would mark changes of +26.51% and -2.68%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Boeing. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.33% lower. Boeing currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 40, this industry ranks in the top 16% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

The Boeing Company (BA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.