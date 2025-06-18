Boeing (BA) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Boeing (BA) closed the most recent trading day at $197.68, moving -1.29% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.11%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airplane builder had lost 3.57% lagged the Aerospace sector's gain of 3.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.6%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Boeing in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Boeing to post earnings of -$0.92 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 68.28%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $19.79 billion, reflecting a 17.35% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$1.8 per share and a revenue of $83.54 billion, demonstrating changes of +91.17% and +25.59%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Boeing. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.67% lower. As of now, Boeing holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 72, this industry ranks in the top 30% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

