Boeing (BA) Clinches $29M Deal for CH-47F Block II Helicopter

The Boeing Company BA recently clinched a contract for advanced procurement of long lead items for CH-47F Block 2 helicopter. The U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, AL awarded the deal.

Valued at $29 million, the contract is expected to get completed by Sep 29, 2023.

Importance of CH-47 Chinook

Boeing’s CH-47 Chinook Block II helicopter boasts cutting-edge technologies that are most suitable for heavy-lift mission requirements. Additionally, Block II improves readiness for the U.S. Army and Special Operations warfighters, limits future sustainment costs and provides commonality across the fleet to ensure that the Chinook fleet will be available to serve for decades to come.

Owing to its unrivaled production, maintenance and sustainment cost efficiencies, the helicopter enjoys a steady demand. Notably, 950 Chinooks is being deployed in 20 countries, thus entailing the solid demand that this helicopter enjoys. In fact, Boeing may continue to witness a steady flow of contracts involving CH-47 Chinook like the latest contract.

Growth Prospects

The tiff between Russia and Ukraine has compelled nations across the globe to increase their defense spending in a bid to fortify their defense structure against any sudden assault. In fact, an increased spending has been witnessed for defense arms and ammunitions procurement. In this context, military helicopter that plays an integral part in any defense landscape is likely to witness a surge in demand.

Per the GlobeNewswire report, the global rotorcraft market is likely to witness a CAGR of 4% over the 2022-2027 period. Boeing is poised to enjoy the perks of the expanding market owing to its established position in the manufacturing of rotorcraft for the military.

Other defense primes that may reap the benefits of the probable increased demand for the rotorcraft are:

Airbus EADSY, one of the world's largest suppliers of advanced military helicopters. Airbus Helicopters’ principal military clients are Ministries of Defence in Europe, Asia, the United States and Latin America.

Some of EADSY’s military helicopters include H125M, H135, H145M, AS565MBe, H160M, H175M, H215M, H225M, etc.

Lockheed Martin LMT, the Sikorsky business unit of which, provides military and rotary-wing aircraft to all five branches of the U.S. armed forces along with military services and commercial operators in 40 nations.

Some of LMT’s products include Armed Black Hawk, CH-53K, MH-60R, Defiant X, Raider X, S-97 Raider, FireHawk,etc.

Textron, TXT whole Bell business supplies advanced military helicopters and provides parts and support services to the U.S. Government and military customers outside the United States.

TXT Bell’s primary U.S. Government programs are for the production and support of the V-22 tiltrotor aircraft and the H-1 helicopters.



Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.>>See Zacks’ Hottest IPOs Now



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



The Boeing Company (BA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Textron Inc. (TXT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Airbus Group (EADSY): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.