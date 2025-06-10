Boeing (BA) Books 303 Orders and Hits 737 MAX Production Cap in Blockbuster May

Boeing (BA) soared into the Paris Air Show after a blockbuster May in which it secured 303 new aircraft orders and rolled out 38 737 MAX jets, finally reaching an FAA-capped production rate it has chased for over a year. The surge in orders and deliveries underscores robust recovery in global air travel and airlines’ eagerness to modernize fleets post-pandemic.





The order tally—Boeing’s sixth-highest monthly total—was highlighted by Qatar Airways’ historic commitment to acquire 120 787 Dreamliners and 30 777X widebodies, the largest widebody deal in the company’s history. Additional commitments included 20 737-8 MAX from AviLease and seven from WestJet, while three cancellations resulted in a net gain of 300 orders, swelling Boeing’s backlog to 5,943 jets.





Market Overview:





303 new orders in May, led by a record 150 widebody jets from Qatar Airways



Production of 38 737 MAX aircraft meets FAA’s monthly output cap after extensive ramp-up



May deliveries reach 45 jets, nearly double year-ago levels, enhancing cash flow timing



Key Points:



Order backlog climbs to 5,943 aircraft as of May 31



May deliveries include 31 737 MAXs, seven 787s, five 777 freighters, one 767 freighter, one military 737 NG



First 737 MAX landing in China since tariff truce marks market re-entry



Looking Ahead:



Paris Air Show next week expected to catalyze further widebody and single-aisle orders



Maintaining 38-per-month MAX production will be critical before seeking FAA rate increases



Strong delivery momentum crucial for meeting 2025 financial and operational targets



Bull Case:



Boeing’s blockbuster May, with 303 new aircraft orders and 38 737 MAX jets rolled out, signals a robust recovery in global air travel and strong demand for fleet modernization.



The company has finally reached the FAA’s monthly production cap for the 737 MAX, demonstrating improved operational discipline and stability after over a year of ramp-up efforts.



May deliveries reached 45 jets, nearly double year-ago levels, which accelerates cash flow and supports Boeing’s financial targets for 2025.



Qatar Airways’ historic commitment to 120 787 Dreamliners and 30 777X widebodies marks the largest widebody deal in Boeing’s history, highlighting confidence in the company’s product offerings.



The order backlog has swelled to 5,943 aircraft, providing a multi-year revenue pipeline and underpinning long-term growth.



Re-entry into the Chinese market with the first 737 MAX landing since the tariff truce opens up a major growth opportunity and eases geopolitical risk.



Bear Case:



Boeing remains under strict FAA oversight, with the 737 MAX production rate capped at 38 per month until all safety and quality metrics are consistently met, limiting near-term upside.



Ongoing supply chain challenges and production bottlenecks could still disrupt Boeing’s ability to convert its large backlog into consistent, timely deliveries.



The company’s financial performance remains highly dependent on meeting delivery targets, and any production hiccups could delay revenue recognition and impact cash flow.



Global trade tensions and the potential for renewed tariffs could reintroduce uncertainty and disrupt Boeing’s market access, especially in critical regions like China.



Competitive pressures from Airbus and other manufacturers remain intense, with both companies facing similar supply chain and production constraints.



While the Paris Air Show may catalyze further orders, there is no guarantee that order momentum will be sustained, and market conditions could shift quickly.



Investors closely monitor Boeing’s delivery stats because revenue recognition hinges on aircraft handovers. The company’s ability to convert its robust backlog into consistent deliveries will be pivotal for its fiscal performance and shareholder returns.With production stabilized at the FAA-restricted 737 MAX rate, Boeing aims to demonstrate all six safety and quality metrics are in the green before pushing for higher output. Management stresses that achieving sustained production discipline will support long-term growth and reinforce the planemaker’s market leadership.This article was originally published on Quiver News , read the full story

